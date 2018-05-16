Duke's Coach K netted about $1M less in 2016. He can blame a national title.

Duke’s federal tax return shows basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski brought in about $7 million total in 2016, according to a USA Today report published Wednesday.

More than $1.2 million of that amount was from deferred past pay, meaning Krzyzewski netted about $5.8 million in 2016, the report said.

That’s about a million less than Krzyzewski’s net compensation of $6.8 million in 2015, when he was listed as the highest-paid coach in USA Today’s database for men’s college basketball coach salaries. Duke officials could not be reached for comment.

The database lists coaching salaries from ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12 and SEC schools, and schools in other conference who have made the NCAA tournament in at least three of the past five years.

The database shows Krzyzewski was paid $8,982,325 in 2015, but that about $2.2 million was reported as deferred pay from prior years. That means Krzyzewski’s net pay was nearly $6.8 million.

According to Wednesday's report, Krzyzewski's base pay of nearly $2.7 million remained “virtually unchanged.”

The report indicated Krzyzewski made $1,375,000 in bonus and incentive pay in 2016 – $600,000 less than in 2015, when Duke won its fifth national title. Krzyzewski also claimed his 1,000th win of his 40-year career in 2015, defeating St. John’s 77-68.

The Hall of Fame coach celebrates with his fans after winning his 1000th game as the Blue Devils' leader

Duke’s 2016 season ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Oregon.

Krzyzewski in 2016 also received $1,299,814 in retirement ($232,836 less than in 2015) and $1,675,116 in other reportable compensation ($1,101,493 less than in the prior year), according to USA Today.

The specific nature of the remaining $400,000 decrease in the coach's net pay from 2015 to 2016 remains unclear.