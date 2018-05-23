A call up, a missed flight and an MLB debut HR - all in a day for this Bulls star

The circumstances facing Willy Adames on Tuesday would’ve caused most people to panic.

After the star shortstop and No. 2 prospect in the Tampa Bay organization got the call up from the Durham Bulls, he missed his first flight and almost missed his first major league start, according to MLB.com.

But the tense situation didn’t keep Adames from taking a smooth swing to the plate, even after arriving less than an hour before game time against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

On his second at-bat, Adames homered off of Boston’s Chris Sale for his first hit in the majors.

The Rays tweeted, “This dude got here 30 minutes before first pitch,” along with a video of the solo shot to left.

The feat came as little surprise back in Durham, where Adames hit .311 with 46 hits and 25 RBIs over 40 games this season.

On April 23, he became the first Bulls player to hit for the cycle at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park since the team’s Triple-A inception, in 1998.





The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic posted a double in the first inning, a single in the fifth, a triple in the sixth and a home run in the eighth in the Bulls’ 8-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons.

That came a day after he hit a grand slam off the Bull at the DBAP.

This dude got here 30 minutes before first pitch. pic.twitter.com/FbNvZglqdX — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 23, 2018