Here's how much money the ACC distributed to Duke, UNC and NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be even more profitable.

According to a report by USA Today, the conference reeled in $418 million for fiscal 2017, based on the most recent tax returns, a 12 percent increase from fiscal 2016 The average payoff to ACC schools: $26.6 million.

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz also reported that ACC commissioner John Swofford received $3.3 million in total compensation for the 2016 calendar year, saying was the first time his compensation has topped $3 million in a year.

The ACC’s average distribution payouts were lower than in the other power conferences. The Southeastern Conference’s distributions, for example, ranged from $42 million to $39.9 million.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Atlantic Coast Conference had $418.1 million in total revenue for FY17, its new tax return shows. That's a 12% increase over total for FY16. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 25, 2018 ACC commissioner John Swofford credited with $3.3 million in total compensation for 2016 calendar year ($3.15 million in base salary). First time he's been over $3 million.

New amount is $320,000 more than his total for 2015, including a $220,000 increase in base pay. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 25, 2018 ACC's per-school distributions to its 14 football members averaged $26.6 million in FY17, new tax return shows. Notre Dame got $5.8 million. Amounts do not include reimbursements to schools for expenses related to ACC championships. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 25, 2018 In 2013 calendar year, Swofford's total compensation was $2.1 million. https://t.co/NgTecB2HTi — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 25, 2018 Power 5 conferences' combined annual revenues, per tax records:

FY17: $2.46 billion

FY16: $2.3 billion

FY15: $2.1 billion

FY14: $1.57 billion — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 25, 2018

USA Today reported that the ACC distributions varied from Clemson’s $30.7 million to Syracuse’s $25.3 million, saying the varying amounts take into account the expenses schools incurred for bowls.

North Carolina received $27,024,611, N.C. State $26,467,687 and Duke $25,396,651, according to the ACC.

Notre Dame’s arrangement with the ACC brought in $5.8 million for its revenue share.