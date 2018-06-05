UNC's Reggie Bullock opens up to Players' Tribune about his slain transgender sister

Former UNC basketball star Reggie Bullock recently shared personal details on his motives for raising awareness for the LGBTQ community.
In a "Players' POV" video called "For My Sister" shared by The Players’ Tribune on Twitter, the Detroit Pistons forward opened up about his transgender sister Mia Henderson, who was stabbed to death in Baltimore in 2014.
“I feel like a person should be able to be who they wanna be,” he said in the video. “It’s something that I want to my platform … being in the NBA being able to, you know, just spread the word, and just try to do whatever I can to bring awareness to it and just try to just make everyone equal.”
Bullock recalled buying Mia a train ticket from Wilson, N.C. to Baltimore, where he has family. A couple weeks later, officials found Mia dead in an alley, he said.
He said he looked at his cell phone after being in the gym one day and had several missed calls and texts from family members. His last text message to Mia was, “I love you,” he said.
He reflected on details on the investigation into Mia’s murder, which went dormant after the suspect was acquitted in 2017, according to The Baltimore Sun.
“It was just so much stuff, but I guess like in the state of Maryland it was not enough evidence,” Bullock says in the video. “… When the jury came back and said they found him not guilty, I just get so hurt.”
Bullock mentioned the day he acknowledged and accepted Mia’s transition – something he struggled with when he was younger. He said Mia would avoid his basketball games in high school and college, “to keep that pressure off of me.”
But now he is outspoken about Mia’s decision.
Bullock’s leg tattoo in memory of Henderson which includes the letters “LGBTQ” was featured by SB Nation website Outsports in April.
He also made headlines in April after tweeting about the possibility of the LGBTQ community being incorporated into the NBA by way of rainbow-colored jerseys.
