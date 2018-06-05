The Super Regionals are set. Here’s the NCAA baseball series schedule, how to watch.

The winners of the college baseball regionals continue their quest to reach the College World Series with eight best-of-3 Super regional series beginning this week.

The super regionals will determine the final eight teams that will compete in another double-elimination format until two teams remain for the College World Series in Omaha, set for June 16-26/27.

The Super Regionals will run Friday through Monday, June 8-11.

Here are the pairings, game times and TV channels:

Austin – Tennessee Tech at Texas

Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Chapel Hill – Stetson at North Carolina

Game 1: Friday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, noon (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, noon (ESPN2)

Corvallis – Minnesota at Oregon State

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fayetteville – South Carolina at Arkansas

Game 1: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fullerton – Washington at Call State Fullerton

Game 1: Friday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Gainesville – Auburn at Florida

Game 1: Saturday, noon (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, noon (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Lubbock – Duke at Texas Tech

Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nashville – Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)