The Super Regionals are set. Here’s the NCAA baseball series schedule, how to watch.

The winners of the college baseball regionals continue their quest to reach the College World Series with eight best-of-3 Super regional series beginning this week.
The super regionals will determine the final eight teams that will compete in another double-elimination format until two teams remain for the College World Series in Omaha, set for June 16-26/27.
The Super Regionals will run Friday through Monday, June 8-11.
Here are the pairings, game times and TV channels:
Austin – Tennessee Tech at Texas
Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Chapel Hill – Stetson at North Carolina
Game 1: Friday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday, noon (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, noon (ESPN2)
Corvallis – Minnesota at Oregon State
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Fayetteville – South Carolina at Arkansas
Game 1: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Fullerton – Washington at Call State Fullerton
Game 1: Friday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
Gainesville – Auburn at Florida
Game 1: Saturday, noon (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday, noon (ESPN)
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Lubbock – Duke at Texas Tech
Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nashville – Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
