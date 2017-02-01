National Signing Day: Here’s who signed with East Carolina

Signing Day is finally upon us. Throughout the day, we will update a list of all the signees as they come in.
Bruce Bivens: LB, 5-11, 217, three-star, TX
Mydreon Vines: WR, 6-0, 175, two-star, NC
Darius Pinnix II: RB, 6-1, 225, two-star, NC
Trace Christian: RB, 6-1, 220, three-star, FL
Kennan Solomon: DE, 6-5, 275, NR, NC
John Spellacy: C, 6-1, 280, two-star, OH
Ja-Quane Nelson: DE, 6-3, 260, two-star, NC
Tank Robinson: S, 5-11, 190, three-star, SC
Blake Prohel: WR, 6-1, 170, two-star, NC
Tyree Owens: DE, 6-5, 275, three-star, FL
Brandon Henderson: DE, 6-5, 270, three-star, SC
Delvontae Harris: S, 6-0, 200, three-star, GA
Eric Weber: TE, 6-3, 220, NR, SC
Dqmarcus Shaw: OT, 6-4, 320, NR, Itawamba C.C. (Fulton, MS)
Ben Norris: LB, 6-3, 220, three-star, NC
Matt Morgan: OT, 6-5, 260, two-star, NC
Kingsley Ifedi: QB, 6-3, 210, three-star, NC
Marcus Holton Jr.: CB, 6-1, 170, two-star, FL
Leroy Henley Jr.: WR, 5-11, 186, three-star, FL
Cannon Gibbs: LB, 6-2, 225, two-star, MS
Taijh Alston: DE, 6-4, 220, three-star, NC
Jayden Borders: WR, 5-11, 170, three-star NC
Comments