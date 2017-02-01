East Carolina

February 1, 2017 7:03 PM

National Signing Day: Here’s who signed with East Carolina

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

GREENVILLE

Signing Day is finally upon us. Throughout the day, we will update a list of all the signees as they come in.

Bruce Bivens: LB, 5-11, 217, three-star, TX

Mydreon Vines: WR, 6-0, 175, two-star, NC

Darius Pinnix II: RB, 6-1, 225, two-star, NC

Trace Christian: RB, 6-1, 220, three-star, FL

Kennan Solomon: DE, 6-5, 275, NR, NC

John Spellacy: C, 6-1, 280, two-star, OH

Ja-Quane Nelson: DE, 6-3, 260, two-star, NC

Tank Robinson: S, 5-11, 190, three-star, SC

Blake Prohel: WR, 6-1, 170, two-star, NC

Tyree Owens: DE, 6-5, 275, three-star, FL

Brandon Henderson: DE, 6-5, 270, three-star, SC

Delvontae Harris: S, 6-0, 200, three-star, GA

Eric Weber: TE, 6-3, 220, NR, SC

Dqmarcus Shaw: OT, 6-4, 320, NR, Itawamba C.C. (Fulton, MS)

Ben Norris: LB, 6-3, 220, three-star, NC

Matt Morgan: OT, 6-5, 260, two-star, NC

Kingsley Ifedi: QB, 6-3, 210, three-star, NC

Marcus Holton Jr.: CB, 6-1, 170, two-star, FL

Leroy Henley Jr.: WR, 5-11, 186, three-star, FL

Cannon Gibbs: LB, 6-2, 225, two-star, MS

Taijh Alston: DE, 6-4, 220, three-star, NC

Jayden Borders: WR, 5-11, 170, three-star NC

