Jeff Lebo out as East Carolina basketball coach

Jeff Lebo’s time as East Carolina basketball coach is over.
The former North Carolina guard, who played for Dean Smith from 1986-89, has resigned, six games into his eighth season as the Pirates’ head coach, he announced Wednesday in a press conference.
East Carolina started the season 2-4, suffering home losses to Central Connecticut State and N.C. A&T.
The 51-year-old Lebo posted a 116-124 record at ECU, where he’d been the Pirates head coach since 2010. The Pirates never made an NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure. Lebo led the Pirates to an 18-16 record in his first season, the program’s first winning season since 1993. In 2012-13, he led the Pirates to a 23-12 record and the College Insider Tournament championship.
But that was the last winning season ECU had under Lebo. He missed the final 17 games of last season after having hip replacement surgery.
He has a career head coaching record of 327-278, including previous stints at Tennessee Tech (1998-2002), Tennessee-Chattanooga (2002-04) and Auburn (2004-10).
ECU assistant coach Michael Perry will be interim head coach.
