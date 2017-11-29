East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo, right, talks with Jabari Craig earlier this month. It was announced Wednesday that Lebo is leaving the Pirates.
East Carolina

Jeff Lebo out as East Carolina basketball coach

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

November 29, 2017 04:39 PM

Jeff Lebo’s time as East Carolina basketball coach is over.

The former North Carolina guard, who played for Dean Smith from 1986-89, has resigned, six games into his eighth season as the Pirates’ head coach, he announced Wednesday in a press conference.

East Carolina started the season 2-4, suffering home losses to Central Connecticut State and N.C. A&T.

The 51-year-old Lebo posted a 116-124 record at ECU, where he’d been the Pirates head coach since 2010. The Pirates never made an NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure. Lebo led the Pirates to an 18-16 record in his first season, the program’s first winning season since 1993. In 2012-13, he led the Pirates to a 23-12 record and the College Insider Tournament championship.

  Roy Williams, Jeff Lebo and other former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

    A jamboree basketball scrimmage with UNC, East Carolina, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington raised money for the Governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund on November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Members of the Tar Heel family including ECU coach Jeff Lebo, UNC-G coach Wes Miller and UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath returned to Chapel Hill with their current teams for the fund raising event.

Roy Williams, Jeff Lebo and other former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

A jamboree basketball scrimmage with UNC, East Carolina, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington raised money for the Governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund on November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Members of the Tar Heel family including ECU coach Jeff Lebo, UNC-G coach Wes Miller and UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath returned to Chapel Hill with their current teams for the fund raising event.

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

But that was the last winning season ECU had under Lebo. He missed the final 17 games of last season after having hip replacement surgery.

He has a career head coaching record of 327-278, including previous stints at Tennessee Tech (1998-2002), Tennessee-Chattanooga (2002-04) and Auburn (2004-10).

ECU assistant coach Michael Perry will be interim head coach.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

