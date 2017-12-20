2 Raleigh linemen among 19 to sign football letter of intent with ECU

ECU football coach Scottie Montgomery announced Wednesday that 19 student-athletes have signed a national letter-of-intent with the Pirates.
The NCAA’s inaugural early football signing period, which enables high school prospects to sign with collegiate programs in December, extends through Friday.
Among the players who signed Wednesday are offensive linemen Donovan Noel of Millbrook and Peyton Winstead of Leesville Road, according to an East Carolina news release.
A list of the signees:
NAME POS HT WT CL. HOMETOWN (Previous School)
Holton Ahlers* QB 6-3 228 Fr. Greenville (D.H. Conley HS)
Khalil Barrett DB 5-11 200 Fr. Havelock (Havelock HS)
Myles Berry* DB 6-1 190 Fr. Greensboro (Dudley HS)
Johnny Bogle TE 6-2 252 Fr. Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Nease HS)
Damel Hickman DB 6-0 166 Fr. Charlotte (Butler HS)
Nolan Johnson DB 6-2 190 Fr. High Point (Southwest Guilford HS)
Trey Love DL 6-3 246 Fr. Greensboro (Southeast Guilford HS)
D’Angelo McKinnie DL 6-4 235 Fr. Kenansville (Southwest Onslow HS)
Chandler Medeiros* DL 6-3 252 Fr. Statesville (South Iredell HS)
Juwan Moody WR 5-10 165 Fr. Conway, S.C. (Conway HS)
Donovan Noel* OL 6-3 257 Fr. Raleigh (Millbrook HS)
Andre Pegues WR 6-3 202 Fr. Raeford (Hoke County HS)
Jaren Rainey* DB 6-2 190 Fr. High Point (Southwest Guilford HS)
Warren Saba* DB 5-10 170 So. Cleveland, Ohio (Benedictine HS/Garden City CC)
Xavier Smith* LB 6-0 237 Fr. Stafford, Va. (Brooke Point HS)
Gerard Stringer LB 6-2 188 Fr. Suffolk, Va. (Nansemond River HS)
Jireh Wilson LB 6-3 190 Fr. Jacksonville (Northside HS)
Peyton Winstead* OL 6-3 290 Fr. Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)
Michael Witherspoon* DB 6-1 195 Jr. Lawrenceville, Ga. (Central Gwinnett HS/Hutchinson CC)
*early enrollee (January, 2018)
From East Carolina University News Release
