ECU names former coach Joe Dooley as its new basketball coach

Joe Dooley has agreed to make a return to Greenville and coach the East Carolina men’s basketball team.
Dooley, who was 114-58 in five years at Florida Gulf Coast, was the Pirates’ head coach from 1995-99, with an overall record of 57-52. He was also an assistant at ECU from 1991-95.
His coaching stops include time as an assistant at New Mexico (1999-02), Wyoming (2002-03) and Kansas (2003-2013). He was on Bill Self’s staff when the Jayhawks won the NCAA title in 2008. Dooley left for the Sunshine State in 2013, leading the Eagles to two NCAA tournament appearances.
The ECU board of trustees met Wednesday and decided that Dooley, 52, was the right man for the job. Former coach Jeff Lebo resigned last fall after seven years with the program.
Comments