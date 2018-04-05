Dooley embraces challenge of coaching Pirates

Twenty three years ago, Joe Dooley took the head coaching job at East Carolina, and was the youngest men’s basketball coach in NCAA Division I.
Dooley, now 52, experienced much success his first tenure in Greenville and Pirate fans hope him coming back means a return to better times for the ECU basketball program. Dooley was introduced as the Pirates' new coach Thursday, taking over for Jeff Lebo, who resigned last fall after seven years with the program.
Dooley comes to Greenville from Florida Gulf Coast, where he was 114-58 in five years coaching the Eagles. He led the Pirates from 1995-99, leaving Greenville with an overall record of 57-52.
Dooley and the Pirates agreed on a five-year deal, with a base salary of $400,000. Additional obligations means Dooley will receive $900,000 of guaranteed money for the first season.
His coaching stops include time spent as an assistant at New Mexico (1999-02), Wyoming (2002-03) and Kansas (2003-2013). He was on Bill Self’s staff when the Jayhawks won the NCAA title in 2008. He left the Midwest for the Sunshine State in 2013, leading the Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to postseason play in each of his five seasons in Fort Myers, with two NIT appearances and one trip to the CIT.
Dooley’s parents still reside in Greenville and he began his press conference on Thursday by thanking ECU for bringing him and his family back home.
“Joe's history with the ECU community and the success he's had as a coach on and off the court will be a great asset for our men's basketball program,” Chancellor Cecil P. Staton said. “Not only is he a great recruiter and a great basketball coach, but he also understands the importance of connecting with our alumni, fan base, student body, faculty and community at large. He also gives proper priority to the academic success of student-athletes. I am delighted to welcome him back to Pirate Nation.”
Dooley said his main objective is to make basketball important at East Carolina.
The Pirates finished 10-20 overall last season and 4-14 in the America Athletic Conference. The 10 wins were the fewest since the 2010 season.
Dooley, who is the Pirates' all-time Division I leader in winning percentage (.523), led ECU to an overall record of 57-52 during his four-year tenure that included back-to-back 17-win campaigns during his first two years. He won more games (44) in his first three years at the helm of the program than any of his predecessors.
“At times I’ve think we’ve had some periods were we’ve been good, but we need to be consistently good,” Dooley said. “We need to find a way to do that and we will.”
Dooley found a way to do that during his time at Florida Gulf Coast and was twice named ASUN Coach-of-the-Year (2017, 2018) as well as the 2017 NABC District III Coach-of-the-Year. His overall record as a head coach is 171-110 (.608) including his four years at ECU.
Playing in the AAC, a league that gets multiple bids to the NCAA Tournament, was a big factor in Dooley returning to Greenville. The Pirates have not been to the postseason since 2014, when they played in the CIT, the last time ECU finished .500 or better.
“I do think that’s a challenge,” Dooley said. “I like challenges, and we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get to work, starting today.”
