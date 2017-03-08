Greensboro roasts Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Twitter

Greensboro took an opportunity to fire back at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim after he was critical of playing the ACC tournament in the North Carolina town.
After his team lost its tournament opener to Miami in Brooklyn, N.Y., Boeheim said, “There’s no value in playing in Greensboro. None. It’s because the league’s been there and the office is there, and they have 150 people that the ACC needs. That’s why it’s there. It should not be there.”
.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home.— City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017
The ACC is headquarted in Greensboro.
Boeheim has been a proponent of playing the postseason tournament in larger cities in the league’s footprint — like Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York. He said those cities have more players and more media attention.
Greensboro responded quickly on Twitter: “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the first round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”
The Internet enjoyed the interaction so much that Greensboro’s tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper even weighed in on the exchange, advising Boeheim not to “mess with Tournament Town.”
Don’t mess with Tournament Town. https://t.co/zaZm2hUD1M— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) March 8, 2017
Greensboro’s newspaper, The News & Record added its own response.
@greensborocity @AdamZagoria @ACCSports pic.twitter.com/rM0ZMf56sO— News & Record (@NewsandRecord) March 8, 2017
