ACC

March 29, 2017 7:32 PM

Duke recruit Trevon Duval and signee Wendell Carter connect early.

By Eli Kaberon

Correspondent

The East team jumped out to an early 22-18 lead at the McDonald’s All-America game, with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Duke signee Wendell Carter, Jr. electrified the crowd early with a powerful dunk, and he has two points and a rebound already.

Uncommitted point guard Trevon Duval has also been exciting to watch, scoring four early points and showcasing his ball-handling ability.

N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Duval and Carter seem to have a little chemistry on the court. They both could play together at Duke. Carter is already signed. Duval is consider Duke along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas and Seaton Hall.

Related content

ACC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UNC's Luke Maye on his crazy life after making the big shot

View more video

Sports Videos