Duke recruit Trevon Duval and signee Wendell Carter connect early.

The East team jumped out to an early 22-18 lead at the McDonald’s All-America game, with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Duke signee Wendell Carter, Jr. electrified the crowd early with a powerful dunk, and he has two points and a rebound already.
Uncommitted point guard Trevon Duval has also been exciting to watch, scoring four early points and showcasing his ball-handling ability.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Duval and Carter seem to have a little chemistry on the court. They both could play together at Duke. Carter is already signed. Duval is consider Duke along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas and Seaton Hall.
