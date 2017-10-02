Prosecutor: North Carolina’s investigation of Marty Blazer still active

More Videos 0:50 Take the field with the Wolfpack Pause 0:23 NC State's Gallaspy stiff-arms his way to a touchdown 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:44 Wait, is Clemson football even better this year? 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 0:33 Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. Patrick Gleason and Eric Garland

