A former Olympic swimming star and the commitment to women’s rights that now propels her

Fellow witnesses applaud Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, center, as she is introduced at a hearing on Title IX, the women's educational equity law on April 7, 2003 in Washington, D.C. Left to right are Nancy Hogshead-Makar, Olympic swimmer and professor at the Florida Coastal School of Law; Marnie Shaul, a Government Accounting Office official; Dawes, and World Cup soccer champion Mia Hamm. Title IX governs equity in women's sports. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) GERALD HERBERT GERALD HERBERT