Which schools have the nation’s most obnoxious hoops fans? You can see a couple from here.

Two Triangle cities are among the best in the country for college basketball fans, but they are also home to some of the most obnoxious fans in college basketball, surveys say.
The nation’s top city for college hoops fans is Chapel Hill, according to personal finance website WalletHub. Its report gauged nearly 290 cities using nine metrics – including number of teams per city, winning percentage, stadium capacity and social media engagement.
Durham came in fourth.
Lawrence, Kansas (“Rock chalk, Jayhawk!”) is No. 2, with Los Angeles third and Lexington, Ky., at No. 5.
The order of other North Carolina cities on the list may come as a surprise.
Cullowhee, home to Western Carolina University, made the list at No. 15, ahead of Buies Creek (43), Davidson (69), Boiling Springs (100), Wilmington (120), Raleigh (sorry, Pack fans, 130), High Point (137), Greensboro (143), Asheville (158), Elon (169), Boone (173), Greenville (223) and Charlotte (249).
But Duke fans are more obnoxious than Carolina fans, according to a Sweet 16 list produced by media group Thrillist.
The list’s five most boorish booster bases are Maryland, Butler, Duke, Oregon and UNC.
The methodology Thrillist used for the ranking was more experiential than statistical.
“We relived some of college basketball’s most treacherous fan moments – the legitimately profane, the unsettling schemes, and the unfounded arrogance – to rank their level of transgressions in a list considered with the same precision as the NCAA selection committee,” the report said.
Duke fans, for example, were noted to exhibit a “general baseless arrogance” that coupled with bragging rights results in “the most intolerable group of people on the planet.”
Carolina fans come in two forms, the report said: old alumni “content to ignore things like invented college courses and blatant NCAA violations in the name of school pride,” and the bandwagon sort who aren’t from around here, “yet still rock Michael Jordan jerseys for a year after any season UNC makes the Final Four.”
