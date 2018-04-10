Pair of in-state recruiting targets announce top schools; UNC, Duke, NC State included

North Stanly defensive tackle C.J. Clark and Shelby linebacker Jaylon Scott each released a list of their top schools recently.
Both players, ranked in the top 50 in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019, made the announcement on their personal twitter pages.
Clark (6-3, 303) is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and the No. 11 player in North Carolina. His top five are North Carolina, N.C. State, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. Clark is the No. 19 defensive tackle in the nation and also had an offer from defending National Champion Alabama. During his junior season, Clark finished with 79 tackles, including 37 solo stops. He has 15 career sacks.
Scott (6-2, 220) is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, and lists Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Clemson as his top four. Scott is the No. 33 player in the state and the No. 54 outside linebacker in the country. During his junior season Scott finished with 85 tackles, 43 solo, five sacks and one interception.
