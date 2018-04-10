ACC announces home, road games for 2018-19 men's basketball season

The ACC on Tuesday announced the home and away games for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.
Specific game dates and times will be released later this summer, the league said a statement. One date that is known is that of the ACC tournament – set for March 12-16, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The 18-game home and away season for local programs are as follows:
Duke
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State
Road: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia Tech
Both: North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
North Carolina
Home: Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Road: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest
Both: Duke, Louisville, Miami, N.C. State
N.C. State
Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Road: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame
Both: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1
