Watch 10 years of photographs from Duke vs. North Carolina basketball by News & Observer photojournalists Chuck Liddy and Robert Willett. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Watch 10 years of photographs from Duke vs. North Carolina basketball by News & Observer photojournalists Chuck Liddy and Robert Willett. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

ACC

ACC announces home, road games for 2018-19 men's basketball season

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

April 10, 2018 11:52 AM

The ACC on Tuesday announced the home and away games for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.

Specific game dates and times will be released later this summer, the league said a statement. One date that is known is that of the ACC tournament – set for March 12-16, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The 18-game home and away season for local programs are as follows:

Duke

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State

Road: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Both: North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

North Carolina

Home: Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Road: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest

Both: Duke, Louisville, Miami, N.C. State

N.C. State

Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Road: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame

Both: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

VIDEO: Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Torin Dorn slams in two in the victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com



Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  