Duke’s Bere, Duncan injured

Duke announced Thursday redshirt sophomore linebacker Tinashe Bere would miss the remainder of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.
The Blue Devils also said senior running back Jela Duncan would miss the Virginia game on Saturday after suffering a leg injury in the 38-35 win at Notre Dame last week. Duncan rushed for a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown against the Irish.
Bene, also injured in the Notre Dame game, had 13 total tackles through four games this season, including a season-high five at Notre Dame.
Bere was an honorable mention Freshman All-America pick and Academic All-ACC choice last season after posting 58 tackles including 4.5 stops for lost yardage.
