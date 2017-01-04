Previously-benched Grayson Allen in the starting lineup for Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Duke

Duke junior guard Grayson Allen will start when the No. 8 Blue Devils host Georgia Tech, Duke announced via Twitter before the game.

Allen was suspended for intentionally tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21, and he was benched when Duke (12-2, 0-1 ACC) opened ACC play against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils fell by double-digits without their second-leading scorer in Allen (16) seated.

Wednesday also marks the last game Mike Krzyzewski will coach before his lower-back surgery scheduled for Friday. He could be out four weeks, and assistant Jeff Capel will take over during Krzyzewski’s leave of absence.

Allen will start alongside Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Amile Jefferson and Harry Giles, who is getting his first college start after debuting on Dec. 19 against Tennessee State. Matt Jones will come off the bench for the first time this season.

