Duke’s Amile Jefferson to have tests done on right foot, the same one he injured in 2015-16

1:23 Duke's Giles replaces injured Jefferson Pause

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:13 Duke's Tatum on phone call from Coach K before game

9:40 Coach K comments after Duke win and Grayson Allen's return after indefinite suspension

0:28 Snow and ice make travel treacherous

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in Cary