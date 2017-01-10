Sloppy Blue Devils fall to Florida State by 16

For a key stretch of the second half Tuesday night, Xavier Rathan-Mayes was strong, Duke was sloppy and the Seminoles took control.
Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points after halftime as No. 9 Florida State took advantage of Duke’s season-worst 16 turnovers to beat the No. 7 Blue Devils 88-72 in ACC basketball.
A sold-out Donald L. Tucker Center crowd of 11,675 watched the Seminoles (16-1, 4-0 in ACC) consistently frustrate the Blue Devils (14-3, 2-2 in ACC), who played their first game without injured senior forward Amile Jefferson (bruised foot).
After scoring three points in the first half when Florida State led 41-37 at the break, Rathan-Mayes scored 10 points during a three-minute stretch where the Seminoles opened a 75-61 lead.
The junior guard’s ability to drive to the basket to score or help set up easy baskets inside was a big reason Florida State shot 58 percent in the half and 53 percent for the game.
Luke Kennard (23 points) and Jayson Tatum (21 points) were Duke’s most effective players on offense.
After trailing by four points at halftime, Duke took a 50-48 lead on Kennard’s basket in the lane with 15:02 to play.
But the Blue Devils went scoreless on their next six possessions, allowing Florida State to score 10 points in a row to lead 58-50. That was the start of a stretch where Duke turned the ball over eight times over 14 possessions.
Sloppy play on offense hurt the Blue Devils. Tatum turned the ball over twice, once on a traveling call in transition and another time on a poor pass as he attempted to get the ball to freshman Harry Giles inside
Giles missed a dunk off an inbounds lob pass and also threw the ball away while trying to get the ball inside to Tatum.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles were effective in transition, converting the mistakes into easy baskets. Florida State’s Michael Ojo scored inside with 12:18 to give Florida State its largest lead at 58-50 with 12:18 to play.
Matt Jones halted the FSU run with a 3-pointer in front of the Duke bench and 6-10 Chase Jeter hit a free throws.
But Duke’s problems protecting the ball allowed FSU to extend its lead to double-digits.
Tatum threw the ball away again. Jeter was called for three seconds in the lane.
On the other end, the Seminoles kept driving to the basket or pounding it inside for high percentage shots.
Rathan-Mayes tossed a lob pass to Jonathan Issac for a slam dunk and, after Jeter’s three-second violation, drove for a layup in a half-court set.
When Rathan-Mayes drove for a layup and added a free throw after being fouled by Jones, the Seminoles were up 72-59 with 7:49 to play.
Florida State led by as many as seven points in the first half before taking a 41-37 lead at intermission.
Both teams were at their best when they worked the ball inside, although foul trouble slowed both teams as the half progressed.
Duke reached halftime with three players — Jones, Giles and Jeter — all saddled with two fouls each. Ojo scored five points in the game’s first minutes but finished the half on the bench with two fouls.
Kennard and Tatum effectively drove the ball in Duke’s motion offense against Florida State’s man-to-man defense. Kennard scored 13 points in the first half while Tatum had 10 points.
Florida State jumped to a 20-14 lead before Duke used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game.
Kennard’s layup started the run. Florida State missed jump shots on its next two possessions and Allen picked up assists on a pair of Jones baskets — a 3-pointer in the corner and a layup.
When Kennard picked up a loose ball and drove for a layup with 9:11 to play, the Blue Devils had a 23-20 lead.
But, with Duke going cold while settling for perimeter jump shots, the Seminoles responded by scoring the game’s next 10 points.
Reserve guard P.J. Savoy keyed the run with a pair of 3-pointers, with the second coming with 6:06 left in the half to give the Seminoles their largest lead of the half at 30-23.
Just when it appeared Florida State would pull away, Duke answered with help from Tatum.
The freshman drove down the lane and banked in a tough shot to break Florida State’s scoring run. A Jones steal lead to a Kennard layup to pull Duke with three points.
Duke pulled even with the Seminoles when Kennard sank two free throws at 1:27 to forge a 37-37 tie.
But, with Ojo on the bench, 6-9 senior reserve Jarquez Smith scored inside off a nice bounce pass from Braian Angola-Rodas. Following Frank Jackson’s offensive foul on a drive through the lane, Dwayne Bacon scored inside after two FSU misses to give the Seminoles a 41-37 halftime edge.
