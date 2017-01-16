Duke’s Amile Jefferson still not able to practice

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' Pause

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump

1:21 Governor Cooper in talks about repeal of House Bill 2

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU