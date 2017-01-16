Jeff Capel says scrutiny of Grayson Allen is ‘uncharted territory’

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision Pause

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:21 Governor Cooper in talks about repeal of House Bill 2

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:43 How do you wrap 5000 gifts in one night?

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump