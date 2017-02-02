Austin Rivers doesn’t want Duke to end up regretting this season

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue Pause

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:06 Violence at Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:50 NC State's Abu: It feels like a million but it is just one