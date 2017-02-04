Coach K returns to the court to a standing ovation

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has returned.
Krzyzewski walked out to the court three minutes before tip off. As he walked towards the court he waved at the fans, and shook the opposing coaches hands on his way to the bench. He then greeted his family.
Krzyzewski makes his return at 1 p.m. today when Duke plays Pittsburgh at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The 69-year-old Krzyzewski had surgery on Jan. 6 to remove the fragment of a herniated disk in his lower back. Associate head coach Jeff Capel coached the No. 21 Blue Devils (17-5, 5-4 ACC) for the last seven games while Krzyzewski recovered, leading Duke to a 4-3 record.
Duke announced Krzyzewski would return for the game on Feb. 2. Dr. Allan Friedman, the Duke Hospital neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, gave Krzyzewski clearance to return.
Friedman had Krzyzewski on a strict recovery regimen that allowed him limited time over the last two weeks to attend parts of Duke’s practice.
