Duke’s Coach K to return Saturday against Pittsburgh

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who had lower-back surgery on Jan. 6 to repair a herniated disc, will return on Saturday against Pittsburgh, a school spokesman said Thursday.
The Hall of Fame coach was expected to miss up to about four weeks. Associate head coach Jason Capel has been filling in for Krzyzewski on the sideline.
After an 84-82 loss to NC State on Jan. 23, Krzyzewski held a team meeting at his house and banned the team from going in the locker room or wearing Duke gear in public.
The No. 21 Blue Devils (17-5, 5-4 ACC) play the Panthers at home Saturday at 1 p.m. They then face the Tar Heels at home on Feb. 9.
