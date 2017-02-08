Here’s a look back at the past five years of Duke-Carolina games

FEB. 8, 2012 Duke 85, UNC 84 Duke guard Austin Rivers is mobbed by teammates after he hit a 3 as time expired to beat UNC in Chapel Hill.
Chuck Liddy
MARCH 3, 2012 UNC 88, Duke 70 UNC forward John Henson laughs as he leaves the court after the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils in Durham. With the win, UNC won the regular-season title. It was only the sixth time the regular-season title had come down to the final game of the season.
Chuck Liddy
FEB. 13, 2013 DUKE 73, UNC 68 Duke forward Mason Plumlee (5) goes in for a shot as UNC forward James Michael McAdoo (43) tries to draw a foul in Durham. Duke went on a 12-5 run in the second half to take the lead for good.
Chuck Liddy
MARCH 9, 2013 Duke 69, UNC 53 Duke’s Josh Hairston, center, cheers from the bench in in the Blue Devils win in Chapel Hill. Duke scored the first 14 points of the game and the Tar Heels trailed by 19 points and hadn’t made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes and 42 seconds left to play.
Robert Willett
FEB. 20, 2014 UNC 74, Duke 66 UNC’s Nate Britt drives to the basket against Duke’s Tyler Thornton (3) in the Tar Heels’ win in Chapel Hill. In the second half, Duke went almost nine minutes without a field goal. The game had been delayed eight days due to a snowstorm.
Robert Willett
MARCH 8, 2014 Duke 93, UNC 81 Duke forward Rodney Hood (5) and teammate Amile Jefferson (21) react to the crowd as they leave the floor after beating the Tar Heels in Durham. The win salvaged the regular season for Duke, which broke UNC’s 12-game win streak with the win.
Chuck Liddy
FEB. 18, 2015 Duke 92, UNC 90 (OT) Duke’s Jahlil Okafor yells after putting the Blue Devils ahead in the second half in Durham. The Blue Devils gave away an early 13-point lead, then trailed by 10 before rallying to win in overtime.
Robert Willett
MARCH 7, 2015 Duke 84, UNC 77 Duke center Jahlil Okafor, left, and teammate forward Amile Jefferson, right block a shot by UNC forward J.P. Tokoto. The Tar Heels were up by seven twice in the second half. Duke was able to come back both times, taking a 9-point lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the game.
Chuck Liddy
FEB. 17, 2016 Duke 74, UNC 73 Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) reacts with Duke guard Brandon Ingram (14) as time expires. The Tar Heels were winning by 8 with less than seven minutes left in the game, but then scored five points the rest of the game.
Chuck Liddy
MARCH 5, 2016 UNC 76, Duke 72 Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes up against the Tar Heels’ defense in the Blue Devils loss at home. UNC clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament with the win, its first in Durham since 2012.
Chuck Liddy
The decades-long tradition that turns the area in front of Cameron Indoor Stadium into Krzyzewskiville, a tent city considered a rite of passage for the true Cameron Crazie. Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium are legendary for their loud, boisterous and creative crowd of die hard fans.
Chuck Liddy
