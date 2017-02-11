Duke holds off Clemson for 64-62 win

A lifeless game went from unsightly to plain scary for No. 18 Duke midway through the second half Saturday.
That’s when Luke Kennard, the one constant in Duke’s season full of interruptions, pulled the Blue Devils through.
After Clemson took a one-point lead, Kennard scored Duke’s next 13 points on the way to a 25-point game that lifted Duke to a 64-62 ACC basketball win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Two nights after topping rival North Carolina in an intense, well-played basketball game, Duke found itself in a slog of a game that nearly got away.
Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) led by 13 points early in the second half only to see Clemson (13-11, 3-9) finally come to life and take a 45-44 lead with 10:10 to play.
That’s when Kennard cut loose.
Duke’s leading scorer this season, Kennard hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 47-45 Duke lead.
After Shelton Mitchell scored for Clemson to tie the score, Kennard drilled another 3-pointer and Duke led 50-47.
A Matt Jones steal got Duke the ball back, and Kennard drove for a lay-in with 8:30 left that put Duke up 52-47.
Clemson was in the midst of going nearly six minutes without a field goal, and Kennard hit five free throws to net Duke its points. His two charity tosses with 4:42 left put Duke ahead 57-51.
Duke led 62-55 when Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left. But Clemson fought back again. Mitchell’s three-point play allowed Clemson to cut Duke’s lead to 62-60 with 1:10 left.
Kennard’s two free throws at 43.9 put Duke up 64-60, but Marcquise Reed’s layup left the Duke lead at 64-62 with 37 seconds left.
After Frank Jackson missed a 3-pointer for Duke, Clemson had possession with six seconds left and needed to go the length of the court. Kennard deflected the ball out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left.
Clemson inbounded the ball to Mitchell in the backcourt and his driving 3-pointer at the buzzer wasn’t close.
Duke shot just 42 percent in the game, and Kennard was Duke’s lone double-figure scorer.
Mitchell led Clemson with 23 points as the Tigers shot just 37.9 percent.
Clemson shot a woeful 17.9 percent in the first half, making just 5 of 28 shots from the field. The Tigers went a few seconds shy of eight consecutive minutes without making a shot during one putrid stretch.
Still, Duke shot only 37 percent in the first half to led 29-18 at intermission.
After a pair of Amile Jefferson baskets inside pushed Duke’s lead to 38-25 four minutes into the second half, Clemson actually found competence on its offensive. The Tigers scored on six consecutive possessions, with Mitchell scoring seven points, and Clemson cut Duke’s lead to 38-34.
