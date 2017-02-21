Duke

Duke at Syracuse: How to watch and what to know

No. 10 Duke at Syracuse

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV: ESPN

Projected starting lineups

Duke (22-5, 10-4 ACC)

G Grayson Allen 15.2 ppg, 4 apg

G Luke Kennard 20 ppg, 5.1 rpg

G Matt Jones 8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

F Jayson Tatum 16.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg

F Amile Jefferson 11.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg

Syracuse (16-12, 8-7 ACC)

G John Gillon 10.6 ppg, 5.4 apg

G Andrew White III 17. 9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Tyus Battle 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg

F Tyler Lydon 13.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg

F Taurean Thompson 8.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Three things to know

▪ Duke is leading the ACC in 3-pointers per game in league play with an average of 9.0. Sophomore guard Luke Kennard has a three-point percentage at 45.5, helpful going up against Syracuse’s signature zone. Kennard plays more than 35 minutes a game.

▪ Forward Amile Jefferson is closing in on the 1,000-point list. The graduate student forward needs 22 more to make the cut. He averages more than 11 points a game, and Duke has four regular-season games left.

▪ Syracuse needs a high-quality win over Duke to help its chances of making the NCAA tournament. The Orange is shooting 26.2 in its current three-game losing streak and will be going up against a Duke team with a 29.9 percent three-point defense, which is eighth best in the country.

