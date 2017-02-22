Syracuse stuns Duke 78-75 on Gillon’s buzzer-beater

2:44 Boeheim: 'I thought the game was extremely well officiated' Pause

0:38 Duke's Jefferson on final stretch of college career

2:31 Duke redshirt freshman quarterback impresses during fall camp

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC