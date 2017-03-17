Duke rolls to 87-65 win over Troy in NCAA opener

1:33 Duke's Grayson Allen on coming off the bench for the Blue Devils Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire