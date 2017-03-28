Forward Sean Obi leaving Duke as a graduate transfer

Sean Obi, the rugged 6-9 forward whose injuries prevented him from playing much during his three seasons at Duke, is leaving the program as a graduate transfer.
Duke announced Tuesday morning that Obi is expected to graduate this spring and he will continue his career at another school.
“This was an anticipated decision and we appreciate everything Sean contributed to our program over the last three years,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “Unfortunately, injuries played a predominant role in his time here. He is now in a much better place physically and we wish him nothing but the best in the next step of his journey.”
Obi arrived at Duke in 2014 as a transfer from Rice. As a freshman with the Owls, he averaged 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while playing 26.4 minutes per game. But shoulder and knee injuries prevented him from ever approaching that amount of playing time or production with the Blue Devils.
He leaves Duke having played in just 10 games, averaging 0.5 points and 1.0 rebounds. All of those stats came during the 2015-16 season. He had knee surgery in New York City last June and was never in uniform for the Blue Devils this season.
“I have loved my time at Duke,” Obi said. “I’ve struggled with a few injuries but I’ve grown as both a man and a player in this program. The relationships I’ve made here will last a lifetime and I will be extremely proud to call myself a Duke graduate. I’m feeling great physically now and I’m excited to take the next step in my career.”
Obi joins sophomore center Chase Jeter as players leaving Duke’s program as transfers. Jeter announced last week he’s leaving to finish his career closer to his Las Vegas home.
Duke is also losing 6-8 forward Jayson Tatum, who is heading to the NBA after one season in the program.
The Blue Devils are still waiting on possible NBA announcements from freshman center Harry Giles, junior guard Grayson Allen and sophomore guard Luke Kennard.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
Comments