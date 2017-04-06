Duke’s Luke Kennard leaves for the NBA

After a breakout season at Duke, sophomore guard Luke Kennard has decided to enter the NBA.
Kennard will hire an agent, the school announced Thursday.
The consensus All-American in 2017 led the Blue Devils this season with 19.5 points a game, shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 43.8 from behind the 3-point arc.
“After considerable reflection, prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to take the next step in pursuing my basketball dreams by entering the NBA Draft,” Kennard, a 6-6, 202-pound guard said in a release. “Being a member of the Duke Basketball brotherhood is always going to be special to me. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the Duke program. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the best fans in the game and everyone in Franklin for being by my side every step of this journey. I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I’m confident that I’m ready and have a great foundation for success at the NBA level.”
The Franklin, Ohio, native reached double figures in 35 games, hitting the 20-point mark a team-high 19 times.
Duke freshmen Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles have also decided to go to the NBA.
