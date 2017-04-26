Chris Clemons, Campbell star guard, among early entries in NBA draft

Campbell’s Chris Clemons is one of the 182 players that have filed for early entry into the NBA draft.

Clemons, a 5-9, 185-pound sophomore point guard and top-five scorer in the nation, has not hired an agent and could still return to school for his junior season.

The NBA gives underclassmen who don’t hire an agent until June 12 to withdraw from the draft. The NCAA deadline is 10 days after the NBA combine or May 24.

Clemons, a former Millbrook basketball player, averaged 25.1 points per game, third best in the country, this past season for the Camels. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists.

He helped lead the Fighting Camels on an improbable run in the Big South tournament, pulling off two upset wins before losing in the championship game to Winthrop.

Clemons averaged 37.6 points per game during the conference tournament. He scored 51 points in his teams’ quarterfinals win against UNC-Asheville, setting records at both Campbell and in the Big South. His stat line went viral on social media.

He shot 18-for-32 from the field, and was 8-for-14 in 3-pointers.

This season, Clemons was named to the Big South all-conference first team and the Big South all-academic team.