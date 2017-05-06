Duke

May 06, 2017 8:14 PM

Here’s what Duke, UNC, Kentucky fans have to say about Kevin Knox’s decision

From staff reports

Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit from Tampa Catholic, picked Kentucky over Duke and North Carolina on Saturday.

Here’s how Duke, UNC and Kentucky fans reacted.

More on Kevin Knox

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Harris, "The Voice of the Blue Devils", reflects on his 41-year radio career at Duke

Bob Harris, 3:24

Bob Harris, "The Voice of the Blue Devils", reflects on his 41-year radio career at Duke
3:23

"It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard
Former Blue Devil football players audition for NFL scouts at Duke Pro Day 1:14

Former Blue Devil football players audition for NFL scouts at Duke Pro Day

View More Video

Sports Videos