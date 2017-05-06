Here’s what Duke, UNC, Kentucky fans have to say about Kevin Knox’s decision

Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit from Tampa Catholic, picked Kentucky over Duke and North Carolina on Saturday.
Here’s how Duke, UNC and Kentucky fans reacted.
I kinda thought Kevin Knox was a Blue Devil guy, don't know why. But he chose the other blue guys.— Darren Barker (@DJBdarren) May 7, 2017
#Mood pic.twitter.com/pxy0ekP1zt— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 7, 2017
Kevin Knox commits to Kentucky. Um, what?— Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) May 7, 2017
Disappointing to see Kevin Knox not coming to duke... #WeWantDuvall— Luke Rodbell (@rodbell_7) May 7, 2017
Bummer - Kevin Knox passed on Carolina and is heading to Kentucky to be another John Calipari one and done.— sharon thorsland (@sharonasports) May 7, 2017
Kevin Knox should of committed to Duke— jacques (@jocjackson11) May 7, 2017
COME ON KEVIN KNOX DUKE WOULD'VE LOVED YOU— CJ Shaeffer (@cjshaeffer) May 7, 2017
Must say I am shocked Kevin Knox chose Kentucky since they are stocked at that position when Duke doesn't have a SF on the roster— Brandon McStay (@SwaginTha865) May 7, 2017
Even without Kevin Knox, I still believe Carolina can repeat! Bradley still needs to come back but the depth is always there for UNC— Cory Zimmerman (@zimm_cory) May 7, 2017
Just image Joel Berry, Theo Pinson and Kevin Knox. What could have been lol— Uncle Mike (@mikeyg124) May 7, 2017
If Kevin Knox would have gone to Duke, I understand that, but Kentucky...— Jordan Skinner (@JordanDaniel_23) May 7, 2017
Kevin Knox did not pick Mizzou pic.twitter.com/8uNiqEqnZl— Alex Erwin (@aerwin96) May 7, 2017
Man. I just knew Kevin Knox was coming to Duke— DUKE OR DIE (@Mr_An_Duh_Son) May 7, 2017
Wow! Kevin Knox to UK. And they steal him away from Duke and UNC. Coach Cal does it again. Now go get Bamba and win title #9— Jeff Deckerd (@JDeck2) May 7, 2017
I guess Kevin Knox doesn't like going to final fours. Luke Maye could take him any day— Ryan Bradley (@rmbradle) May 6, 2017
I really thought Kevin Knox would've went to Florida State or UNC. I am shook— #BeHari (@majorHari27) May 7, 2017
Always Dreaming to be forever remembered in Kentucky history as "that one horse that won on the day Kevin Knox committed."— TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) May 7, 2017
