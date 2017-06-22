How many Duke first-round picks can you name?

Three months after Duke won the ACC championship at the Barclays Center in New York, the Blue Devils are headed for another big night in the same building.
Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles are all expected to be first-round picks in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, marking the seventh straight year Duke will have at least one player taken in the first round. If Frank Jackson also sneaks into the top 30, the quartet of Blue Devils taken in the first round would match a school record.
Tatum is also certain to be a top-five pick, Kennard will likely go in the lottery and Giles is expected to be taken in the middle of the first round. Here is a list of Blue Devils chosen in the first round that the trio will join tonight.
2016: Brandon Ingram (2, L.A. Lakers)
2015: Jahlil Okafor (3, Philadelphia)
2015: Justise Winslow (10, Miami)
2015: Tyus Jones (24, Minnesota)
2014: Jabari Parker (2, Milwaukee)
2014: Rodney Hood (23, Utah)
2013: Mason Plumlee (22, Brooklyn)
2012: Austin Rivers (10, New Orleans)
2012: Miles Plumlee (26, Indiana)
2011: Kyrie Irving (1, Cleveland)
2011: Nolan Smith (21, Portland)
2009: Gerald Henderson (12, Charlotte)
2006: Shelden Williams (5, Atlanta)
2006: JJ Redick (11, Orlando)
2004: Luol Deng (7, Phoenix)
2003: Dahntay Jones (20, Boston)
2002: Jason Williams (2, Chicago)
2002: Mike Dunleavy (3, Golden State)
2001: Shane Battier (6, Memphis)
1999: Elton Brand (1, Chicago)
1999: Trajan Langdon (11, Cleveland)
1999: Corey Maggette (13, Seattle)
1999: William Avery (14, Minnesota)
1998: Roshown McLeod (20, Atlanta)
1995: Cherokee Parks (12, Dallas)
1994: Grant Hill (3, Detroit)
1993: Bobby Hurley (7, Sacramento)
1992: Christian Laettner (3, Minnesota)
1990: Alaa Abdelnaby (25, Portland)
1989: Danny Ferry (2, L.A. Clippers)
1986: Johnny Dawkins (10, San Antonio)
1986: Mark Alarie (18, Denver)
1980: Mike Gminski (7, New Jersey)
1979: Jim Spanarkel (16, Philadelphia)
1977: Tate Armstrong (13, Chicago)
1966: Jack Marin (5, Baltimore)
1964: Jeff Mullins (5, St. Louis)
1963: Art Heyman (1, New York)
1952: Dick Groat (3, Fort Wayne)
