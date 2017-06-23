How one-and-done players took over the NBA Draft

The NBA implemented the one-and-done rule more than a decade ago, forcing high schoolers in the Class of 2006 to wait a year before becoming eligible for the NBA Draft, but it has never had more of an impact than it did Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The numbers shattered records: 11 freshmen taken in the lottery and 16 by the end of the first round. The only player taken in the top 11 that was not a college one-and-done – Frank Ntilikina, an 18-year-old guard from France – was younger than all of them. The first senior taken was Colorado’s Derrick White with the No. 29 pick, the longest the senior class has ever had to wait.
The first round was a startling leap for numbers that had remained relatively steady for the last 10 years. Here’s how the age limit has affected the distribution of lottery picks since the 2007 Draft, which featured the first class of freshmen who had to play in college for a year.
2007
Six freshmen: Greg Oden (1), Kevin Durant (2), Mike Conley (4), Brandan Wright (8), Spencer Hawes (10), Thaddeus Young (12)
One sophomore: Julian Wright (13)
Four juniors: Al Horford (3), Jeff Green (5), Corey Brewer (7), Joakim Noah (9)
Two seniors: Acie Law (11), Al Thornton (14)
One international player: Yi Jianlian (6)
2008
Seven freshmen: Derrick Rose (1), Michael Beasley (2), O.J. Mayo (3), Kevin Love (5), Eric Gordon (7), Jerryd Bayless (11), Anthony Randolph (14)
Three sophomores: Russell Westbrook (4), D.J. Augustin (9), Brook Lopez (10)
Two juniors: Joe Alexander (8), Brandon Rush (13)
One senior: Jason Thompson (12)
One international player: Danilo Gallinari (6)
2009
Two freshmen: Tyreke Evans (4), DeMar DeRozan (9)
Three sophomores: Blake Griffin (1), James Harden (3), Jonny Flynn (6)
Five juniors: Hasheem Thabeet (2), Stephen Curry (7), Jordan Hill (8), Gerald Henderson (12), Earl Clark (14)
Two seniors: Terrence Williams (11), Tyler Hansbrough (13)
Two international players: Ricky Rubio (5), Brandon Jennings* (10)
*Jennings was essentially a one-and-done who grew up in the U.S. and chose to play professionally in Italy for a year instead of going to college for a year.
2010
Four freshmen: John Wall (1), Derrick Favors (3), DeMarcus Cousins (5), Xavier Henry (12)
Five sophomores: Greg Monroe (7), Al-Farouq Aminu (8), Gordon Hayward (9), Paul George (10), Ed Davis (13)
Three juniors: Evan Turner (2), Cole Aldrich (11), Patrick Patterson (14)
Two redshirt juniors: Wesley Johnson (4), Ekpe Udoh (6)
2011
Four freshmen: Kyrie Irving (1), Enes Kanter* (3), Tristan Thompson (4), Brandon Knight (8)
Two sophomores: Derrick Williams (2), Alec Burks (12)
Four juniors: Kemba Walker (9), Klay Thompson (11), Markieff Morris (13), Marcus Morris (14)
One senior: Jimmer Fredette (10)
Three international players: Jonas Valanciunas (5), Jan Vesely (6), Bismack Biyombo (7)
*Kanter was enrolled at Kentucky for a year but never played since the NCAA ruled him ineligible for making money on a Turkish professional team in 2008-09.
2012
Five freshmen: Anthony Davis (1), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2), Bradley Beal (3), Andre Drummond (9), Austin Rivers (10)
Six sophomores: Dion Waiters (4), Harrison Barnes (7), Terrence Ross (8), Meyers Leonard (11), Jeremy Lamb (12), Kendall Marshall (13)
Two juniors: Thomas Robinson (5), John Henson (14)
One senior: Damian Lillard (6)
2013
Five freshmen: Anthony Bennett (1), Nerlens Noel (6), Ben McLemore (7), Steven Adams (12), Shabazz Muhammad (14)
Six sophomores: Otto Porter (3), Cody Zeller (4), Alex Len (5), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (8), Trey Burke (9), Michael Carter-Williams (11)
One junior: Victor Oladipo (2)
One redshirt junior: Kelly Olynyk (13)
One senior: C.J. McCollum (10)
2014
Seven freshmen: Andrew Wiggins (1), Jabari Parker (2), Joel Embiid (3), Aaron Gordon (4), Julius Randle (7), Noah Vonleh (9), Zach LaVine (13)
Three sophomores: Marcus Smart (6), Nik Stauskas (8), T.J. Warren (14)
One junior: Elfrid Payton (10)
One senior: Doug McDermott (11)
Two international players: Dante Exum (5), Dario Saric (12)
2015
Eight freshmen: Karl-Anthony Towns (1), D’Angelo Russell (2), Jahlil Okafor (3), Stanley Johnson (8), Justise Winslow (10), Myles Turner (11), Trey Lyles (12), Devin Booker (13)
One sophomore: Cameron Payne (14)
One junior: Willie Cauley-Stein (6)
One senior: Frank Kaminsky (9)
Three international players: Kristaps Porzingis (4), Mario Hezonja (5), Emmanuel Mudiay* (7)
*Mudiay grew up in the U.S. and committed to play at SMU before he decided to skip college and play professionally in China for a year.
2016
Five freshmen: Ben Simmons (1), Brandon Ingram (2), Jaylen Brown (3), Jamal Murray (7), Marquese Chriss (8)
Two sophomores: Jakob Poeltl (9), Domantas Sabonis (11)
Four seniors: Kris Dunn (5), Buddy Hield (6), Taurean Prince (12), Denzel Valentine (14)
Three international players: Dragan Bender (4), Thon Maker (10), Georgios Papagiannis (13)
2017
11 freshmen: Markelle Fultz (1), Lonzo Ball (2), Jayson Tatum (3), Josh Jackson (4), De’Aaron Fox (5), Jonathan Isaac (6), Lauri Markkanen (7), Dennis Smith Jr. (9), Zach Collins (10), Malik Monk (11), Bam Adebayo (14)
Two sophomores: Luke Kennard (12), Donovan Mitchell (13)
One international player: Frank Ntilikina (8)
Comments