In new video series, Coach K says his brother Bill supported him ‘more than anybody’

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has a lot of memories from his 50 years immersed in basketball, many of which live through items found in his offices at the school.
Now he plans to tell the stories behind those items in a new video series called “Gifts of the Game.”
The video series featuring Coach K debuted Friday, according to a press release from the school, and will post weekly on the Duke men’s basketball social sites and on GoDuke.com.
"He was 6-6, 260. He was literally my big brother and my hero. He always pushed me and always supported me." - Coach K#GiftsoftheGame pic.twitter.com/NpSqThG4ki— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 14, 2017
“I love having my things around me in my office to remind me of the journey to this point in my life,” Krzyzewski said in a news release. “When I look at a picture, I feel like I’m in a moment with that person. There are so many good stories and lessons associated with these items that I want to share them in the hope that others may benefit from them.”
In Friday’s video, Krzyzewski talked about his relationship with his brother, Bill, a captain in the Chicago Fire Department who died in 2013. The awards presented to the basketball team captains at the Blue Devils’ postseason banquet each year are named in memory of Bill Krzyzewski.
In each episode, the coach will tell the story behind a piece of his memorabilia. Items from Krzyzewski’s playing days at Army appear to be fair game, since the announcement referenced his five decades of involvement in the sport.
