Duke, UNC target Zion Williamson: Coach K says he’ll ‘play me the way he played LeBron’

More Videos 0:41 Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game Pause 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 0:49 UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 0:54 Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 9:16 Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels? 0:50 Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com