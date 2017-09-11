Duke, UNC target Zion Williamson: Coach K says he’ll ‘play me the way he played LeBron’

Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018, will visit Duke the weekend of Oct. 22, he wrote in a blog for USA Today High School Sports.
In the post, he also wrote that he will visit UCLA the following weekend and set up more visits in the future.
Williamson, a 6-7, 230-pound forward from Spartanburg, S.C., is known for dunks that often go viral on social media. Often compared to NBA star LeBron James for his athleticism, Williamson is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the country, and Duke is one of many schools trying to land him.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has also offered him a scholarship.
Williamson wrote in his blog that he asked Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski how he would fit into Duke’s system. Krzyzewski told him that he had already planned for top recruits Tre Jones and Cam Reddish to commit to Duke, and everything was going according to plan.
Adding Williamson is part of that plan, too.
“He said he was gonna play me the way he played LeBron (James) in the Olympics in 2012 so I did my research!” Williamson wrote. “Coach K gave him the chance to showcase that he was still the best player in the world.”
In 2012, James and Krzyzewski helped lead Team USA its second consecutive Olympic gold medal in basketball.
Duke is also in the running for 6-6, 180-pound small forward R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports. Barrett was previously a 2019 recruit, but reclassified earlier this summer. He will visit Duke on Sept. 15.
Williamson said he doesn’t have a timetable for his decision. He had previously said he hoped to make one before the end of the year. Along with Duke, UCLA and UNC, Williamson is also said to be interested in Kentucky, Kansas, Clemson, South Carolina and Arizona.
“Once I feel like I’ve found the college and it feels right for me and my family I’m just gonna announce it,” he wrote.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
