More Videos

Duke QB Daniel Jones: 'we need to improve our' passing game 0:41

Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game

Pause
Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 0:49

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 1:02

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels? 9:16

Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels?

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:50

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm?

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 'vending machine' concept in Raleigh 0:43

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh

  • Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

    Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school.

Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Duke

Duke, UNC target Zion Williamson: Coach K says he’ll ‘play me the way he played LeBron’

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 11, 2017 2:13 PM

Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018, will visit Duke the weekend of Oct. 22, he wrote in a blog for USA Today High School Sports.

In the post, he also wrote that he will visit UCLA the following weekend and set up more visits in the future.

Williamson, a 6-7, 230-pound forward from Spartanburg, S.C., is known for dunks that often go viral on social media. Often compared to NBA star LeBron James for his athleticism, Williamson is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the country, and Duke is one of many schools trying to land him.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams has also offered him a scholarship.

Williamson wrote in his blog that he asked Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski how he would fit into Duke’s system. Krzyzewski told him that he had already planned for top recruits Tre Jones and Cam Reddish to commit to Duke, and everything was going according to plan.

More Videos

Duke QB Daniel Jones: 'we need to improve our' passing game 0:41

Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game

Pause
Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 0:49

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 1:02

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels? 9:16

Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels?

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:50

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm?

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 'vending machine' concept in Raleigh 0:43

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh

  • Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

    Basketball phenom Zion Williamson dunks as Spartanburg Day plays Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA state semi-finals in Sumter.

Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson dunks as Spartanburg Day plays Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA state semi-finals in Sumter.

tglantz@thestate.com

Adding Williamson is part of that plan, too.

“He said he was gonna play me the way he played LeBron (James) in the Olympics in 2012 so I did my research!” Williamson wrote. “Coach K gave him the chance to showcase that he was still the best player in the world.”

In 2012, James and Krzyzewski helped lead Team USA its second consecutive Olympic gold medal in basketball.

Duke is also in the running for 6-6, 180-pound small forward R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports. Barrett was previously a 2019 recruit, but reclassified earlier this summer. He will visit Duke on Sept. 15.

Williamson said he doesn’t have a timetable for his decision. He had previously said he hoped to make one before the end of the year. Along with Duke, UCLA and UNC, Williamson is also said to be interested in Kentucky, Kansas, Clemson, South Carolina and Arizona.

“Once I feel like I’ve found the college and it feels right for me and my family I’m just gonna announce it,” he wrote.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

View More Video