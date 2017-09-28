More Videos

    Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim announces charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

AAU team denies Duke, UNC recruiting target’s involvement in college basketball scandal

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

September 28, 2017 11:56 AM

Nassir Little’s AAU team is denying that the five-star basketball recruit from the Class of 2018, who has scholarship offers from Duke and North Carolina, or his family requested or was offered money to attend a school.

Jonathan Brad Augustine, the coach of Little and the 1 Family AAU program in Florida, was one of 10 men charged Tuesday by federal authorities in the college basketball investigation. Augustine is alleged to be part of a scheme to pay players’ families in exchange for those players going to certain universities sponsored by adidas.

Little was not named in the federal indictment, but the Miami Herald, the Palm Beach Post, SB Nation and other media outlets have reported that Little appears to be the player involved.

The AAU 1 Family program tweeted a statement Thursday that said, in part: “The Little family did not ask for, nor were offered money by any institution or individual. They were completely unaware of any of the alleged offenses that may have been mentioned or contained their son’s name. There is not one single player in our program, nor family member of any player, that had any knowledge or discussion about payments being made in regards to making a college decision. …”

Little received a scholarship offer from UNC on July 31 and from Duke on Aug. 8. Other schools on his top-five list were Miami, Georgia Tech and Arizona. Little visited UNC earlier this month and is scheduled to visit Duke in November, according to 247sports.

A 6-7, 205-pound small forward, Little is a top-10 ranked prospect in the Class of 2018 and plays for Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando.

Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip

