More Videos

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry. 0:44

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

Pause
Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas 1:30

Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed' 2:18

NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed'

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

  • Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

    FanDuel taps Duke basketball legend Christian Laettner to play their Santa – things go about as you would expect.

FanDuel taps Duke basketball legend Christian Laettner to play their Santa – things go about as you would expect. FanDuel
FanDuel taps Duke basketball legend Christian Laettner to play their Santa – things go about as you would expect. FanDuel

Duke

Christian Laettner makes Kentucky-fan, little girl cry. … “Mooommmmyy!”

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

December 19, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED 56 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

It looks like Christian Laettner has taken up acting.

In Fanduel's, a fantasy sports site, latest promotional video the former Duke basketball great, Laettner, plays Santa Claus.

“Having Christian Laentter around for the holidays has been amazing,” says a man identified in the video as Fanduel's Chief of Staff.

There’s a short long pause.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He's such a team player,” John Smith says.

Cut to a seated Laettner wearing a full Saint Nick getup in front of a line of children.

A little boy wearing a Duke shirt climbs up on Laettner's lap.

“I want a dog and a bicycle,” the little Duke fan says.

Laettner asks, “And have you been a good boy?”

“Yes, Santa,” Laettner is told.

“Well, you got it buddy. Marry Christmas,” Laettner says deadpan, before deliver a rather dry, “Ho Ho Ho.”

Next up to see Santa is an adorable, little girl wearing a University of Kentucky shirt, “Hi, Santa!”

Not noticing her garb, Laettner looks pleased to see the child as he lifts her up onto his lap.

Then, he sees it – the Kentucky shirt. “What do you want? Kid,” he asks her.

The sweet child replies, “An iPad and a computer.”

“I don't think it's going to happen to this year,” the Laettner Santa says.

He adds, “And by the way … Santa isn't real,” and pulls down his fake beard revealing the tricky.

“Mooommmmyy!” she screams and runs from the man many consider the most hated college basketball player of all time.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry. 0:44

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

Pause
Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas 1:30

Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed' 2:18

NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed'

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

  • Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

    FanDuel taps Duke basketball legend Christian Laettner to play their Santa – things go about as you would expect.

Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry.

View More Video