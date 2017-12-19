Christian Laettner makes Kentucky-fan, little girl cry. … “Mooommmmyy!”

It looks like Christian Laettner has taken up acting.
In Fanduel's, a fantasy sports site, latest promotional video the former Duke basketball great, Laettner, plays Santa Claus.
“Having Christian Laentter around for the holidays has been amazing,” says a man identified in the video as Fanduel's Chief of Staff.
There’s a short long pause.
“He's such a team player,” John Smith says.
Cut to a seated Laettner wearing a full Saint Nick getup in front of a line of children.
A little boy wearing a Duke shirt climbs up on Laettner's lap.
“I want a dog and a bicycle,” the little Duke fan says.
Laettner asks, “And have you been a good boy?”
“Yes, Santa,” Laettner is told.
“Well, you got it buddy. Marry Christmas,” Laettner says deadpan, before deliver a rather dry, “Ho Ho Ho.”
Next up to see Santa is an adorable, little girl wearing a University of Kentucky shirt, “Hi, Santa!”
Not noticing her garb, Laettner looks pleased to see the child as he lifts her up onto his lap.
Then, he sees it – the Kentucky shirt. “What do you want? Kid,” he asks her.
The sweet child replies, “An iPad and a computer.”
“I don't think it's going to happen to this year,” the Laettner Santa says.
He adds, “And by the way … Santa isn't real,” and pulls down his fake beard revealing the tricky.
“Mooommmmyy!” she screams and runs from the man many consider the most hated college basketball player of all time.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
