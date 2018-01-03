More Videos

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 1:11

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

Pause
Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 0:57

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm 2:15

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 1:00

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina 3:10

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter” 3:31

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter”

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

    Zion Williamson, a junior at Spartanburg Day School, put on a dunking show Monday night. Williams says his recruitment is "wide open."

Zion Williamson, a junior at Spartanburg Day School, put on a dunking show Monday night. Williams says his recruitment is "wide open." Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com
Zion Williamson, a junior at Spartanburg Day School, put on a dunking show Monday night. Williams says his recruitment is "wide open." Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Duke

Will No. 2 recruit Zion Williamson go to Duke or UNC? Here’s when he’ll announce.

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

January 03, 2018 11:17 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The wait is almost over. Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018, has set a date for his college announcement.

Williams, the five-star prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, posted a short video on his Twitter account Wednesday evening that his announcement will be made on Jan. 20.

Williams’ top five schools are Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Clemson. According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, the Tigers have a 41 percent chance of landing the 6-6, 275-pound forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 1:11

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

Pause
Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 0:57

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm 2:15

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 1:00

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina 3:10

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter” 3:31

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter”

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

    Duke signee Cam Reddish is doing his best to recruit Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson to be his teammate next year on the Blue Devils squad.

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

Duke signee Cam Reddish is doing his best to recruit Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson to be his teammate next year on the Blue Devils squad.

thestate.com

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 1:11

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

Pause
Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 0:57

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm 2:15

NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 1:00

As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina 3:10

Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter” 3:31

Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter”

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

    Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III talks about Duke's win and what Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told the team after the win over Florida State.

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

View More Video