A screenshot of a SportCenter video post of a Duke University student hitting a half-court shot to win $18,000 during College GameDay activities Saturday, March 3, 2018.
A screenshot of a SportCenter video post of a Duke University student hitting a half-court shot to win $18,000 during College GameDay activities Saturday, March 3, 2018. TWITTER
A screenshot of a SportCenter video post of a Duke University student hitting a half-court shot to win $18,000 during College GameDay activities Saturday, March 3, 2018. TWITTER

Duke

Duke student nails half-court shot on 2nd attempt, wins $18K prize on ‘GameDay’

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 02:01 PM

A Duke University senior from Charlotte drained a half-court shot to win $18,000 during College GameDay activities ahead of the Duke-UNC men’s basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Jack Siman had 18 seconds to try to hit the State Farm Half-Court Shot to win the prize. After his first attempt sailed well short, the southpaw used the backboard and nailed his second attempt.

Sports Center tweeted video of the shot with the caption “The bank is open on Saturday!” and the hashtag #SCtop10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Simon, a mechanical engineering major, was congratulated former Duke point guard and current college basketball analyst Jay Williams and by rapper 2 Chainz after hitting the shot.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies?

View More Video