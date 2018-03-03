Duke student nails half-court shot on 2nd attempt, wins $18K prize on ‘GameDay’

A Duke University senior from Charlotte drained a half-court shot to win $18,000 during College GameDay activities ahead of the Duke-UNC men’s basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Jack Siman had 18 seconds to try to hit the State Farm Half-Court Shot to win the prize. After his first attempt sailed well short, the southpaw used the backboard and nailed his second attempt.
Sports Center tweeted video of the shot with the caption “The bank is open on Saturday!” and the hashtag #SCtop10.
The bank is open on Saturday! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/xUOI8tzzwK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2018
Simon, a mechanical engineering major, was congratulated former Duke point guard and current college basketball analyst Jay Williams and by rapper 2 Chainz after hitting the shot.
It was a pleasure @2chainz ... thank you for being part of the @CollegeGameDay Half-court Challenge. @scooterbraun swears he could make that shot w/ ease. pic.twitter.com/1yd7F18ZCE— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 3, 2018
