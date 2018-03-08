Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Grayson Allen in elite company after beating Notre Dame

Duke's Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley III did too much for Notre Dame to handle on Thursday night in the ACC quarterfinals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. They also joined some elite company in Duke history.

Allen hit a shot late in the game to give him 21 points. The basket also gave the senior 1,925 career points, passing Grant Hill (1991-94) for 16th on the Duke scoring list.

Allen finished with 23 points, just one point behind Shelden Williams (2003-06) for 15th on the list.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) greets Grayson Allen (3) as they head to the bench during a time out after Allen hit a three point shot in the first half during the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Allen helped the Blue Devils get off to a fast start. He scored 15 of Duke's first 32 points.

Bagley played well in the second half, finishing with 33 points and 17 rebounds.

It was the fourth game this season that the freshman has accumulated at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. Only one other time during the Mike Krzyzewski era has a player gathered at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game: Christian Laettner scored 33 points and pulled down 16 rebounds on March 13, 1992 against Maryland.

It was also Bagley's seventh 30-point game of his freshman season. J.J. Redick is second on the Duke freshman 30-point game list with two.