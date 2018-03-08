Duke-UNC round 3 preliminaries. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's ACC tournament games.

Duke and North Carolina highlighted Thursday night's action in the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Could there be a third UNC-Duke meeting in Friday's semifinals? Yes there will be.

The Blue Devils did their part by beating Notre Dame 88-70 in the first game. The Tar Heels then beat Miami 82-65 in the late game.

Here is our coverage:

The bracket

A scenic bus trip

A Duke basketball staff member took a time-lapse video of the team's bus trip from its hotel in Manhattan over the Manhattan Bridge to Brooklyn and the Barclays Center.

The bus encountered quite a few landmarks, old neighborhoods and, of course, traffic on the trip to the arena.

Allen, Bagley in special company

Duke senior Grayson Allen passed Grant Hill for 16th place on the all-time Duke scoring list. Allen gave the Blue Devils a big lift early in the game against Notre Dame.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III scored 33 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Bagley joined Christian Laettner as the only Blue Devils in the Coach K era to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Bagley has done it four times and Laettner just once.

Bagley dominates Irish

Jonathan Alexander says Notre Dame had no answers during the second half against Duke's Marvin Bagley III. Bagley scored 23 of his game-high 33 points during the second half.

Senior Grayson Allen knocked down his first five 3-point shots and wound up with 23 points.

Bagley-Allen dominance silences critics

Columnist Luke DeCock says the silly thoughts that Duke is better without Marvin Bagley III was proven to be wrong on Thursday.

Grayson Allen, who thrived while Bagley was injured, also played well as the duo combined for 56 of the Blue Devils' 88 points.

Five observations from Duke's win

Jonathan Alexander focuses on the rarity of both Marvin Bagley III and Grayson Allen getting hot in the same game. Also, the Blue Devils appear to be cutting down on turnovers and Wendell Carter Jr. is battling a foot injury.

Pinson comes up big

Joe Giglio says that Theo Pinson picked up the slack for struggling Luke Maye and Joel Berry in the Tar Heels' quarterfinal win over Miami.

Pinson had a career-high 25 points along with 11 rebounds. He provided the spark as Maye and Berry combined for only 13 points.

Check back later for more updates.