Chicken and potatoes. The beach. Dogs.

Duke senior guard Grayson Allen sat down with us to talk about living in the spotlight, his family, Blue Devils' basketball — and random things he likes. Watch here and here.

Allen and the Blue Devils face Syracuse in the Sweet 16 on Friday at 9:37 p.m. on CBS. The winner will play the Clemson-Kansas winner in the Elite 8 on Sunday.





