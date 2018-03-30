Duke names Chris Carrawell as an assistant basketball coach

The Duke men's basketball team has brought back another former player to serve on coach Mike Krzyzewski's staff.

Chris Carrawell, who played for the Blue Devils from 1996 to 2000, has been hired as an assistant coach, Krzyzewski announced via news release on Friday.

“We are ecstatic, and honored, to have Chris return to Duke Basketball,” Krzyzewski said. “Chris is an excellent coach who understands what it takes to compete and win at the highest level. He will be an outstanding role model for our current and future players. We are excited that Chris has chosen to become a part of our coaching staff.”





After Jeff Capel left to take the head coaching job at Pittsburgh, Krzyzewski promoted Nate James and Jon Scheyer to associate head coaches earlier this week. Krzyzewski also announced that Nolan Smith has been promoted to the director of basketball operations position, and David Bradley has been named the creative director for the program.





Carrawell, from St. Louis, was the ACC player of the year his senior season in 2000 and was a contributor to Duke's 1999 Final Four team that reached the NCAA championship game.

Carrawell spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at Marquette under former Duke standout Steve Wojciechowski. He also served three years as an assistant with the Springfield Armor, an affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, of the NBA Development League.

“What an amazing opportunity,” Carrawell said. “I never imagined I’d have another chance to work for Coach K, who is the best coach of all-time and like a father figure to me. I am thrilled to be a part of this world-class university and basketball program again, and look forward to working with our staff, the administration, and most importantly, the student-athletes who we have the opportunity to coach, lead and mentor every day. I cannot wait to get back to Durham and get to work.”

After playing overseas until 2007, Carrawell was hired to be Duke's outreach coordinator. He also served as a graduate assistant and head team manager from 2008-10 and assistant video coordinator/assistant strength and condition coach in 2010-11 before leaving for pro coaching.