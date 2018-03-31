Grant Hill's going to the Hall of Fame ... in social media memes after sideline collision

Grant Hill won two national titles at Duke, and now as a Turner Sports analyst, he discussed the current Blue Devils roster, the one-and-done rule so prominent in college basketball today, and some of his more vivid NCAA tournament memories. He is an inductee into the 2018 Naismith Hall of Fame.
Grant Hill won two national titles at Duke, and now as a Turner Sports analyst, he discussed the current Blue Devils roster, the one-and-done rule so prominent in college basketball today, and some of his more vivid NCAA tournament memories. He is an inductee into the 2018 Naismith Hall of Fame.
By Sam Newkirk

March 31, 2018 08:50 PM

Saturday was an eventful day for former Duke star and TBS broadcaster Grant Hill.

First, in the early afternoon, Hill was introduced as a member of this year's class to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Then, late in Michigan's 69-57 win over Loyola (Chicago), came a moment that Hill will never be able to forget, at least on social media.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner ran to the sideline after a loose ball. He bounded over the scorer's table and his momentum took him toward the TBS broadcasting crew.

As Wagner got closer, Hill responded with a look of terror that will be revisited over and over via memes on social media.

Hill wasn't hurt as Wagner leaped past him, but broadcast partner Bill Raftery's glasses were bent.

