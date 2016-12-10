Grayson Allen has strong showing in Duke’s 94-45 win over UNLV

The toe that’s been bothering Grayson Allen since mid-November may no longer be an issue.
The junior guard has been battling the pain associated with turf toe since then, keeping him from games – and even from practicing.
Allen appeared healthy Saturday in Duke’s 94-45 win over UNLV at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the first college basketball game at the site.
He found a spark after knocking down his first 3-pointer of the day at the 17-minute mark of the first half. Sophomore Luke Kennard secured the defensive rebound, pushed it down the floor and kicked it out to Allen.
Allen broke Duke in double digits when he saved a ball that nearly got trapped in UNLV defenders’ arms, scoring inside.
By halftime, he had 15 points. He finished with 34 points, dunking three times Saturday. He flew up the lane midway through the first half for a ferocious, one-handed slam that forced him to fall on his landing. Allen drew cheers as he came out of the game following a putback dunk with 6:23 left, Duke up nearly 40 points. Allen shot 12-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long range, helping spur a Duke team to beat an undermatched UNLV club, despite their history.
It was the fourth meeting all-time between the teams, the last in the 1991 Final Four en route to Mike Krzyzewski’s first national championship. The year before, UNLV had defeated Duke for the largest margin of victory in an NCAA title game. Saturday’s game attracted a standing-room-only crowd of 19,107.
Allen may still be easing his way in; he played 29 minutes and still hasn’t practiced. Kennard added 16 points to the victory. Jayson Tatum (13) and Amile Jefferson (10) rounded off Duke’s double-figure scorers.
Krzyzewski worked in two of the previously injured freshmen, Frank Jackson running the point after Matt Jones picked up his fourth foul in the second half. Tatum and Marques Bolden played in their third college games, and they shared the floor with Jackson and Javin DeLaurier once Duke managed a 30-point lead on the hometown team.
Duke went on an 18-0 run on nine straight shots starting at 16:32 in the second.
Chase Jeter, who hadn’t started since Duke’s trip to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off last month, was in the starting lineup. It was a homecoming game for the Vegas native.
UNLV (5-4) struggled down low in the first half, scoring 10 points in the paint before the break. The Runnin’ Rebels committed 21 turnovers, 13 in the first half. Duke scored 14 points off turnovers before the break.
