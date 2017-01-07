Amile Jefferson injures right foot in the first half

Duke forward Amile Jefferson injured his right foot – the same one the sidelined him last season – in the first half the Blue Devil’s game Saturday against Boston College.
He went back to the locker room around the six minute mark of the first half, and did not return to the bench until about 10 minutes left in the game. He did not re-enter the game.
Duke associate head coach used freshman center Maques Bolden and freshman forward Harry Giles to replace him.
Giles finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds before fouling out.
It is unclear how the fifth-year senior injured his foot.
With about seven minutes left in the first, play stopped as Jefferson went down to his knees. He crawled to the bench before trainers examined him.
Jefferson fractured the same foot during the 2015-16 season. He missed the team’s final 27 games, and received a medical red-shirt after the season. Jefferson has played in every game this season.
He averages 13.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
